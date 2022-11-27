Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

