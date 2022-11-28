100,000 Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Acquired by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Vertex Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at $49,857,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,598 shares of company stock worth $2,265,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

