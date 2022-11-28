14,036,600 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,036,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,508,000. Shopify comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,071.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after buying an additional 12,429,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Trading Up 2.4 %

SHOP traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,829,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $162.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.