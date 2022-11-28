20,465 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.52. 9,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,611. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

