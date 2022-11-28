25,220 Shares in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.08% of The RMR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $905.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

