ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.64 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $65.64 million and $17,256.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,281.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00236541 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00064733 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,759.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

