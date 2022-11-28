ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.39 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $66.39 million and approximately $16,225.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,223.60 or 1.00000260 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00236488 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00064733 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,759.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

