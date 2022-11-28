Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 435.3% in November

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 435.3% from the October 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aben Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABNAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 91,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,525. Aben Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.