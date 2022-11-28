Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 435.3% in November

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 435.3% from the October 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Aben Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ABNAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 91,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,525. Aben Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Aben Resources
