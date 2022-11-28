abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to Sell at Redburn Partners

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 184 ($2.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.77) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $180.67.

abrdn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

