Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 247.2% in November

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 247.2% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,491. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.94. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.82% and a negative net margin of 1,737.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.