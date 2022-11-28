Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 247.2% in November

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 247.2% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,491. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.94. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.82% and a negative net margin of 1,737.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

About Addex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

