Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Stock Performance

NYSE AMPI remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 223,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,296. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

