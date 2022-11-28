AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Kize Capital LP

Kize Capital LP decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 9.4% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kize Capital LP owned 0.23% of AerCap worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AerCap by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. 9,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,709. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

