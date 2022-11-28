Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 9th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.44% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $112,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AJRD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,891. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.