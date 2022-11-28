Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 5.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.85. 69,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,723,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

Affirm Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

