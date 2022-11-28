AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $1.41 during trading hours on Monday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.