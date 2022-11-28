Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Albireo Pharma makes up about 7.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 2.42% of Albireo Pharma worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALBO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,897. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

