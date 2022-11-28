Alchemy Pay Price Up 5.7% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.57 or 0.29170071 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.