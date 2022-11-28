Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

