Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

