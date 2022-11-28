Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,029,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090,894 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 3.23% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $433,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 161.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 118,831 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,750,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.58. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,525. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

