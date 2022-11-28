Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 18,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.