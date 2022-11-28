Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Ann Mather Sells 360 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $22,440.60.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.05. 26,138,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,352,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

