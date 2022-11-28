AlpInvest Partners B.V. Acquires 3,991 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. 7,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $157.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

