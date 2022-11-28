AlpInvest Partners B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,032 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 4.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.08% of Roblox worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 21.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,829,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Roblox stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 74,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,706,896. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

