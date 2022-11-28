Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 344,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 7,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,114. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

