Altius Minerals Co. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $16.26 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

