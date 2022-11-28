American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

