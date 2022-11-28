American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.56. 79,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,029. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

