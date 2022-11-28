American International Group Inc. Has $29.10 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Netflix by 173.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $284.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,328. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $676.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

