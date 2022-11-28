American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

DIS stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 188,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,994. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

