American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $401.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,179. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $679.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.