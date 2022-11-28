American International Group Inc. Sells 12,675 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.77. 121,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

