American International Group Inc. Sells 6,940 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,964. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

