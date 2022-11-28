American International Group Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NEE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

