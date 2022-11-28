American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.68. 9,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day moving average of $297.46. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.