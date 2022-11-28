Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 1,786.1% in November

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 1,786.1% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ARREF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

