Amgen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $111.37 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $111.37 million and $131,637.10 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10299373 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,542.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

