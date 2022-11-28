Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.58% of Analog Devices worth $1,196,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

