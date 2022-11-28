Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $12.73

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

About Galp Energia, SGPS

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

