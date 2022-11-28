Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $12.73

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.