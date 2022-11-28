Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.01. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 11,869 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HOUS. Barclays dropped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.17.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
