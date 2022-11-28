API3 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.69 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00009394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $94.69 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

