Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $79,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $167,770,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $592,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $11,857,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,898,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,730,000 after buying an additional 113,595 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.58. 198,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

