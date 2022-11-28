Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.03 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $79.67 million and $7.03 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00011370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

