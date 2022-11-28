Arcimoto Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 30th (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th.

Arcimoto Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James lowered Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

Arcimoto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $83,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

