Arcimoto Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 30th (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th.
Arcimoto Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James lowered Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Arcimoto Company Profile
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
