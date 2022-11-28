Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 882,960 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $26.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

