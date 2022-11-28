Ark (ARK) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00025279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006002 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005446 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,791,946 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

