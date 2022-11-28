Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Aroundtown Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €2.57 ($2.62). 3,550,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Aroundtown has a one year low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a one year high of €5.74 ($5.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

