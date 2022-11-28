Ashland Inc. (ASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ashland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

ASH stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

