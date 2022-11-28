ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 73.6% in November

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

