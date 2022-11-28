AssetCo plc (ASTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AssetCo Stock Up 0.8 %

ASTO opened at GBX 60 ($0.71) on Monday. AssetCo has a 1-year low of GBX 56.44 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.01). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Marshall bought 414,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £248,755.20 ($294,141.18). In other news, insider Mark Butcher bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($31,394.11). Also, insider Gary Marshall bought 414,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £248,755.20 ($294,141.18).

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

